KAMPALA – A transformative memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been formalized between Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Uganda Baati Limited under Uganda Baati Safal Foundation, marking the commencement of the tree-planting initiative. This agreement, was signed during the PSFU’s 27th Annual General Meeting at Kampala Serena Hotel and first award gala. It emphasizes a shared commitment to strengthening resilience against climate change and environmental risks while jointly spearheading conservation efforts within an adaptive business ecosystem.

The MOU’s primary goal is to establish a robust framework for collaborative action, focusing specifically on an expansive tree-planting initiative. This transformative will endeavor to not only offset the impacts of climate change but also to cultivate a sustainable environment conducive to thriving business practices.

Ian Rumanyika, Head of External & Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati, expressed his appreciation for this significant partnership, affirming, “This collaboration with the Private Sector Foundation Uganda signifies our promise to forging a sustainable future. Uganda Baati has a background of nurturing various forest reserves nationwide. Through our extensive experience and unwavering dedication, this tree-planting exercise underscores our ongoing efforts to create a positive environmental impact while fostering a business environment that ensures prosperity for future generations.”

Humphrey Nzeyi, the chief guest emphasized the importance of this collective endeavor, stating, “This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving shared goal of a more sustainable and climate-resilient. By combining both organizations’ expertise and resources, this collaboration can make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of people across the nation.”

The tree-planting initiative exemplifies the effectiveness of public-private collaborations in addressing urgent environmental issues through our CSI pillar – Environment.

Share this: Facebook

X

