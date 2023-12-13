KAMPALA- A total of 233 officers from the rank of SCP to PC have were on Tuesday retired from the Uganda Police Force after clocking 60 years of mandatory retirement at a colorful function held at Police Headquarters Naguru.

Addressing the retiring officers, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, congratulated the officers upon this career milestone achievement.

“Leaving service is not the end, we appreciate that you have covered your journey. Retirement is a phase in life, now go and integrate in society. You have played your role and we are proud of your contribution, please, maintain discipline”. Said the DIGP.

He added “Improve society like you have improved the Uganda police force, be agents of change, avoid alcoholism, and do not be used by bad elements in society to do criminal activities.

He encouraged the officers to seek roles that would keep them relevant, serving as positive police ambassadors during retirement. He also explained the importance of effective financial management and encouraged them to actively participate in government programs aimed at wealth creation.

