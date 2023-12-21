HOIMA – Eleven (11) households that are being displaced to give way for the Tilenga oil project in Buliisa district have announced their intention to appeal against the Hoima High Court ruling that gives the government a limelight to deposit their rejected compensation in the court and proceed to forcefully use their land.

Since 2012, the Tilenga oil project located in the Albertine region and spearheaded by Total Energies E&P (U) B.V has left several residents confused after being given “less compensation” for their land which some members denied.

The group of 42 people opted not to accept the compensation packages, asserting that they did not adequately reflect the true value of their properties.

They say that they have been grappling with many oil challenges including land grabbing, displacement, unfair and inadequate compensation, delayed compensation, cut-off dates, harassment, intimidation, illegal arrests and detentions, disruption of families, famine, poverty, failure by children to stay in school, poor health services, environmental concerns and others changes in their socio-economic landscape.

On December 4, 2023, the Attorney General filed a court case against 42 oil-affected people whose land in Buliisa and other districts including Hoima, Kikuube and others is being compulsorily acquired for the Tilenga oil project.

“The court case was filed on December 4, 2023 and a ruling was delivered four days after the case was filed. None of the affected people was served in time to file a defense. Sadly, the Judge went ahead to decide in favour of the government for the benefit of Total Energies,” they told the press in Kampala.

They say that the court relied on sections 5 and 6 of the 1965 Land Acquisition Act, a law that does not respect citizens’ rights against deprivation as provided for under the Constitution of Uganda.

Delivering his ruling on December 8, 2023, Justice Jesse Byaruhanga allowed the government to deposit the compensation sum of UGX 945, 780,675 (nine hundred forty-five million, seven hundred eighty thousand, six hundred seventy-five shillings only) for 59.674 acres of land marked for the Tilenga project with the court.

With the aid of Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), an environmental organization, they note they have moved to pursue an appeal against the High Court ruling.

Dickens Kamugisha, AFIEGO’s Chief Executive Officer says the ruling has left the affected households disappointed and concerned about their lives, families and their future.

“In disregard of Article 26 of the Constitution of Uganda, the above ruling empowered the government and her contractor Total Energies to evict and take vacant possession of over 59 acres of land of the affected PAPs before payment of fair and adequate compensation to the affected PAPS.”

“It should also be noted that the compensation processes, a critical aspect of the project has been marred by injustices against the oil-affected communities,” he added.

Kamugisha says the appeal will challenge the ruling of the Hoima High Court that was made in disregard of Article 26 of the Ugandan Constitution.

The affected households cried out to public, environmental organisations and advocacy groups for support in their pursuit of justice.

Further, the affected households intend to write to TotalEnergies demanding that the oil company-TotalEnergies desist from taking advantage of the government’s “impunity to grab land from the poor oil host communities.”

“If the government has decided to grab the citizens’ land with impunity, TotalEnergies should not accept to take that land.”

Share this: Facebook

X

