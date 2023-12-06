KAMPALA – The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced an emergency shutdown of Ggaba 2 and 3 water treatment plants on Thursday, December 07.

In a statement to its valued customers, NWSC noted that the planned shutdown will happen from 7am to 8pm.

“This to allow a team of specialist engineers undertake routine maintenance works, cleaning of water reservoirs, and inspection of underwater installations at the Ggaba 2 and 3 Water Treatment Plants.”

Affected areas include Kampala Central Business District, Mulago, Bombo road, Nansana, Namirembe, Mengo Hill, parts of Makindye, Buziga, Munyonyo, Bunga, Ggaba road, Kansanga, Nsambya, Jinja Road, Kyambogo, Mbuya, parts of Mutungo, Nakawa, parts of Bugolobi and the surrounding areas.

Accordingly, the above areas will experience low pressures, and no water situations during this downtime, and immediately after as the system recharges.

The Corporation advises its Clcustomers to use the available water sparingly.

