Lands Minister, Judith Nabakooba, has reechoed President Museveni’s directive of conducting no evictions in the festive holidays.

While speaking in an end of year press briefing on December 21 at the ministry headquarters in Kampala, Nabakooba issued the dos and don’ts, and gave updates about this year’s achievements in her ministry.

Nabakooba said during the festive season, all courts and land administration offices will be on holiday and cautioned land grabbers who expect to use this time to harass people.

“The president issued this directive which still stands. It has not been withdrawn, it is still upheld. I advise all those with court orders or any issue to liaise with the district land security committee headed by the Resident District Commissioners to provide guidance on any evictions,” she said.

Nabakooba asked the public to work closely with police and other security agencies to protect their land since the ministry has noted increased greed between administrators and caretakers of the land.

The minister also urged bibanja holders to create a good relationship with their landlords by paying busuulu as prescribed by the law, noting that her ministry is following up on the incident of land conflict that happened in Gomba and claimed a life.

Achievements

Nabakooba said that through her ministry, the government has this year been able to give out more than 70,000 free land titles across the country to vulnerable populations.

This year, titles were issued in Bunyangabo, Rwampara, Kabale and Bunyoro residents.

“I thank President Museveni who has been able to help people in some areas who were occupying land with conflicts and were facing evictions. We are now looking at handing over titles to people in other areas such as Mubende, Gomba (400 people).”

After acquiring land titles, the minister said families are quickly transforming their lives to join the productive economy and disputes have reduced.

“This is part of the National Resistance Movement score mission of wealth creation, enhancing land tenure security. We visited different parts of the country and in areas with conflicts and threats of eviction, many people have been reassured of their rights and government’s protection,” she said.

Since a number of land conflicts are a result of family disagreements, the implored families to always sit and solve those issues.

The Balaalo question

The minister noted that the president instituted a verification committee to traverse the whole Acholi sub region and verify the claims.

She noted that the Attorney General also advised the ministry of lands to temporarily halt customary land conversion to freeholds in Acholi sub region.

“In other areas like Bunyoro, we held a regional land meeting for all the duty bearers to understand their roles and the land systems management and distribution chain.”

