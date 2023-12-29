President Yoweri Museveni has said there will be no compulsory COVID-19 testing for delegates arriving in Uganda next month for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77+China summits.

In a brief message posted Thursday night on his social media handle on X, formerly Twitter, Museveni said he had made consultations and had been advised against testing for the coronavirus.

The theme of the NAM Summit will be “Deepening Cooperation For Shared Global Affluence,” while the G77+China Summit will be held under the theme “Leaving No One Behind.”

Uganda says it will use the two summits to promote South-South cooperation and solidarity among member states.

