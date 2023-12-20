ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended Kiyinda- Mityana Diocese for working with the government of Uganda in fighting poverty through socio-economic development programs.

“Thank you for your slogan and those projects. I have been telling you that yes be religious but hardworking, so I am very happy for those projects.”

The President made the remarks today while meeting the Bishop of Kiyinda- Mityana Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph Anthony Zziwa at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni further advised the Diocese to guide people to select suitable and profitable enterprises that could benefit them.

“People need to be guided in the selection of enterprises because not every enterprise is profitable,” he noted.

The President further thanked Bishop Zziwa for guiding the people well with projects that can help them get out of poverty, citing growing of coffee, and rearing cows for milk, among others.

He pledged to support the Diocese in their continuous fight against poverty among Ugandans.

On his part, Bishop Zziwa conveyed greetings to the President from the Diocese of Kiyinda-Mityana as well as thanking him for being instrumental in promoting mechanised farming in not only Mityana but also in other parts of the country.

He noted that whatever the diocese does, is hinged on their slogan: “Let us witness to Christ in our homes, schools, and at work”.

“In witnessing to Christ, we seek to form an integral person who is morally, socially, religiously and economically sound,” Bishop Zziwa said.

“We don’t just preach the gospel of spirituality, but we also preach a gospel of economic prosperity as well.”

Bishop Zziwa also informed President Museveni that the Diocese, through its social services and development arm, has worked hard to solve people’s socio-economic challenges through different programs in the areas of education, health and economic growth, among others.

