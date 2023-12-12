MBARARA, KAKYEKA STADIUM — Movit Products Limited, a leading player in the Ugandan business landscape, proudly marks its 26th anniversary, marking over two decades of commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Since its inception in 1997, Movit has been a trailblazer in the hair, skin, and baby care categories, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions and setting benchmarks for excellence. The company’s unwavering dedication to providing top-notch products and services has propelled it to the forefront of the industry.

Over the past 26 years, Movit Products Limited under its Movit brand has achieved numerous milestones, including being in over 10 in East Africa, Central Africa and Southern Africa growing into seven brands and setting up another plant in Zambia. The company’s success can be attributed to its dynamic leadership, skilled workforce, and a customer-centric approach that prioritizes understanding and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

Movit has played a pivotal role in contributing to the economic growth and development of Uganda. The company has been an advocate for sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and community engagement. Through various initiatives like The Unlock Next Project, Movit Foundation Ggaba Esanyu. Movit has positively impacted the lives of individuals and communities, reflecting its commitment to enhancing everyday living.

“As we celebrate our 26th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us to this significant milestone. Movit remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Uganda,” said Mr. Simpson Birungi, Chairman and Founder of Movit Products Limited.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Movit Products Limited planned a series of events and activities, including a visit to Divine Mercy Babies’ Home, Cleaning Kola Nolya market, and gifting mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital. The company is happy to celebrate with its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders who joined in the celebration and share the joy of this remarkable achievement. Said Mr. Robert Kitenda, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Movit Products Limited.

Movit Products Limited looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of the industry, adapting to changing market dynamics, and continuing to deliver exceptional products and services said Mr. Bruce Mpamizo the Executive Director of Movit Products Limited.

“We extend heartfelt congratulations to Movit for its remarkable 26-year journey in the Hair, Skin and Baby Care categories. As the Minister of State for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives (Industry), I commend Movit for its resilience, vision, and dedication to quality, which has positioned Uganda as a hub for thriving enterprises. This milestone is a testament to Movit’s enduring impact on both the local and international markets. Here’s to 26 years of success, and to many more years of prosperity ahead.” Said Honourable David Bahati.

