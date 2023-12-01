KAMPALA – The construction of Speke Resort Convention Centre at Munyonyo is almost complete, the latest information reveals.

In a joint venture, the government and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia are building a contemporary Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in January 2024.

Soya Bridge Gaba Road

President Museveni, recently inspected and assessed the readiness of various infrastructure projects ahead of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G-77) +China Third South summits.

Uganda will host the two summits from 15th-23rd January 2024 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

NAM will run under the theme: “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence” whereas the Third South summit will focus on “Leaving No One Behind.”

Some of the amazing features in the $40 million (Shs140 billion) project were revealed in an earlier video, and the construction will include a 3,500-seat ultra-modern auditorium, a suspended restaurant overlooking Lake Victoria, and additional presidential suites with smaller conference rooms for sideline meetings during the NAM summit.

The Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo is a private, five-star resort owned by Sudhir’s Ruparelia Group and often hosts major government and international events.

