GUANGZHOU, China – Guangzhou Technician College (GZTC) and Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) have launched an International Teachers Training Centre. The centre, launched with support from the World Bank through the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP), will provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trainers from East Africa with the skills and knowledge to deliver quality TVET programmes.

Speaking at the launch of the Training Centre, the Executive Secretary, Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), Prof. Gaspard Banyankimbona, said, “ the establishment of the centre is an important milestone in the implementation of the partnership established between the IUCEA and GZTC and will serve as a hub for professional development and knowledge sharing among TVET educators across East Africa by providing TVET trainers with skills and competencies needed to produce talented workforce that will compete globally while addressing the development needs in the East African Community (EAC)”.

The training centre is part of initiatives IUCEA has undertaken to engage international partners to support higher education institutions and provide learning opportunities for students in East Africa. Some of the institutional collaborations include partnership with Kyungdong University in South Korea and Galilee International Management Institute in Israel, among others.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, international partnerships are important for advancing higher education and research in the region. Through our collaborations, IUCEA has created a platform to facilitate research and knowledge exchange, fostering south-south and south-north cooperation,” Prof. Banyankimbona said.

The World Bank Lead Education Specialist, Dr. Xiaoyan Liang, said, “TVET has been a key component of the Chinese education system and has had a significant impact on enhancing national employment and competitiveness”.

Prof. Li Minnggen, the Secretary of GZTC’s Party Committee, said, “We are delighted to partner with IUCEA to establish this international teacher training centre based on the Belt and Road Initiative. We believe that the training centre will have a positive impact on the development of TVET in East Africa and beyond.”

The training centre will offer a number of training programmes including leadership training for senior managers of TVET colleges, curriculum development and design, and facilitate establishment of strong industry-TVET collaborations.

