KAMPALA – The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, has reminded men to be health-conscious if they are to live a wholesome life.

Mao made the call on Thursday during the International Men’s Day celebrations at Kololo Airstrip.

He pointed out the day’s significance in raising global awareness about challenges faced by men, including parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence that need attention for a better society.

Representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the minister expressed the need for men to prioritize their health. He urged them to seek medical care for their well-being and productivity, benefitting not only themselves but also their families and Uganda at large.

Impressed by the recent pass out of Probation Police Constables at Kabalye Masindi, Minister Mao advocated for police officers to reside within communities, fostering a positive working environment to ensure peace and security in Uganda.

The Director Chief Political Commissar, Senior Commissioner of Police Hadijah Namutebi, who represented the Inspector General of Police, noted disturbing statistics from the recent Criminal Report: 14,698 cases of domestic violence, with 1,946 men as reported victims. Namutebi called for a united front against domestic violence, with the need for collaborative efforts.

The Uganda Police Force’s active participation as the primary partner in International Men’s Day celebrations showcased an opportunity for people of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the contributions men make to society for the greater good of all.

