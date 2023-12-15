KAMPALA – The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Francis Mwebesa has reinstated Mr. Charles Musekuura as the chairperson of the Council that oversees the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

In a letter dated December 13, the trade minister said he had canceled earlier Masekuura’s termination orders as the chairperson of the National Standards Council pending consultations with other relevant government agencies.

“By Copy of this letter, the Acting Executive Director (UNBS), is notified and my earlier communication, ref IND90/256/01, dated 11th October 2023 (on your termination as Chairperson of the National Standards Council) is hereby withdrawn pending consultations with other relevant Government Agencies,” Minister Mwebesa wrote.

UNBS is domiciled under the Trade minister, making the line minister, in this case, Mr. Mwebesa, the political overseer and appointing authority of members and chairperson of the National Standards Council.

Mr. Masekuura had been forthwith dismissed by Minister Mwebesa and replaced by Eng James Kalibbala also a council member before the high court stopped the move.

Masekuura had petition court to quash the decision of the minster from terminating his service as Chairperson, National Standards Council and also a prohibition of the minister from appointing a new Chairperson of the National Standards Council during his existing term of service in the same position.

Masekuura told court that his sacking by the Minister was ultra vires as it was not founded on any law and that it was a clear violation of the principles of Natural Justice particularly those of; a right to an adequate notice containing the reasons for the termination and the right to a fair hearing.

