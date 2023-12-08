KAMPALA – The Danish Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday launched the Strengthening Adolescents and Youth (SAY) Empowerment and Rights Programme – aimed at enhancing access to and utilization of services and information on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) among young people aged 10-24 in refugee settlements and host communities in West Nile and Acholi sub-regions.

The four-year initiative is set to run from January 2024 to December 2027 with a budget allocation of DKK 100,000,000 (approximately 55,000,000,000 UGX). The programme builds on UNFPA and the Royal Danish Embassy’s ongoing efforts in addressing the pressing SRHR needs among refugees and host communities in West Nile and Acholi sub-regions.

Uganda’s demographic landscape is characterized by a predominantly youthful population, with a staggering 70% under the age of 25.

According to UNFPA, within this demographic situation, adolescents and youth, especially out-of-school girls, confront formidable barriers in accessing SRHR information and services.

“This vulnerability places them at heightened risk for challenges such as teenage pregnancy, child marriage, HIV infections and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). Nowhere is this more pronounced than in Northern Uganda, where the region grapples with alarming SRHR indicators, adversely impacting the educational, health, and developmental prospects of young girls.”

The SAY Programme draws inspiration from the success and insights garnered from the Women, Adolescents and Youth (WAY) Programme, a collaborative effort, funded by the Royal Danish Embassy and led by UNFPA with its partners in 11 districts from 2018 to 2023. The Embassy has re-engaged UNFPA to spearhead the SAY Programme, underscoring its confidence in UNFPA’s expertise and commitment to empowering communities to exercise their SRH rights.

UNFPA will implement the SAY Programme in collaboration with selected civil society organizations, namely, CARE International in Uganda (CARE), Marie Stopes Uganda (MSUG), and Naguru Teenage Information and Health Centre (NTIHC).

This inclusive approach involves close cooperation with District Local Governments (DLGs) and key strategic partners such as the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development (MoGLSD), the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and the National Population Council (NPC).

The evidence-based approach focuses on creating demand, strengthening service delivery, and fortifying the enabling environment at the community and district levels. SAY will empower young people to assert their SRHR rights, prevent SGBV, and enhance the availability and accessibility of youth-responsive SRHR/SGBV services.

The SAY Programme will be implemented in three refugee hosting and two refugee-affected districts in West Nile and Acholi Sub-Regions—Adjumani, Obongi, Lamwo, Moyo and Kitgum. The programme’s target ratio for refugees to host communities is set at 50:50, emphasizing a holistic approach within the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

In line with Denmark’s Country Strategic Framework for Uganda (2023-2027) and the UNFPA 9th Country Programme (2021-2025), the SAY programme contributes to both the Uganda Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and the National Health Sector Refugee Response Plan. By doing so, it not only promotes sustainable and enduring solutions for refugees but also reinforces Uganda’s pivotal role in regional stability. Moreover, the programme is dedicated to fortifying democratic values, safeguarding human rights, and nurturing civic space. These endeavours underscore the program’s unwavering commitment to fostering resilient societies.

The Royal Danish Embassy and UNFPA have implemented transformative interventions with and for people of Uganda for more than three decades now. Both agencies remain committed to the socio-economic and human development of Uganda’s youthful population, through strategic and inclusive support in areas of education, health, climate change, agriculture, private sector development and trade, and good governance.

