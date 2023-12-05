KAMPALA – Ugandans have been tasked with confronting the systematic issues that hinder the full realisation of children’s rights, be it poverty, discrimination, or shadows of conflict that would otherwise distort their lives and affect their future potential.

Child rights protection players made the call on Tuesday at the national symposium on fostering child rights protection and response to cross-cutting issues.

The four-day symposium was held under the theme, “Uganda Child Rights NGO Network Celebrating Achievements in Promoting the United Nations Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, Embracing the Future Together”.

Mr. Damon Wamara, the Network Executive Director – Uganda Child Rights NGO Network (UCRNN) challenged all the stakeholders to remain unwavering in their commitments to safeguard the present and the future of the children.

“…the children of Uganda, the heartbeat of our existence, I extend a profound welcome to your innocence, your dreams, and your undying spirit reminds us of that our work transcends the policies and the programmes we implement.”

“As we celebrate our achievements, let us not forget the countless dreams we have kindled, the smiles we have protected and the futures we have ignited,” he said.

He underscored the presence of guests from the African committee of experts on the rights and welfare of children as a reminder of being part of a broader continental narrative that echoes with the voices of children across Africa, demanding justice, equality and recognition of inherent dignity.

Damon underscored the need to dissect the challenges that persist and envision a future where the rights of every child are not just acknowledged but are also protected.

He urged the stakeholders to embrace the responsibility that comes with advocating for children’s rights.

“Let our deliberations be a catalyst for the change we want, a clarion call that echoes far beyond these walls, resonating with policymakers, communities, and the collective consciousness of our nation.”

Ms. Anne Musiwa – Rapporteur African Committee of Experts on the Right and Welfare of the Child and Special Rapporteur for Uganda to the ACERWC said that the symposium was timely – calling on the government to have the recommendations made by the children to civil society organisations taken seriously in the best interest of the Ugandan children.

“…56% of Uganda’s population is under the age of 18. Indeed, Uganda is a young nation which has made commendable progress in those policies and strategies to protect and promote the rights of the children. The committee knows the unwavering support the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network has given to the Republic of Uganda, and I applaud the positive relationship between the Republic of Uganda and the Uganda Child Rights NGO network, all in the best interest of the children.”

She said that Africa is not spared from catastrophes which compromise the full realisation of children’s rights – ranging from natural disasters to manmade disasters.

She noted that Uganda remains challenged with 20% of its children still living in extreme poverty, lacking access to basic necessities such as adequate nutrition, clean water and education.

“Child labour affects approximately 38% of children, denying them the right to a childhood and hindering their development. Negative effects of COVID-19 still hover around the nations,” she decried.

According to a UNFPA report, around 330,000 children IN Uganda were impregnated by a close relative which raises a concern and calls for better strategies of child safeguarding within the home environment.

“Approximately 31% of children in Africa live in extreme poverty and issues such as child marriage, female genital mutilation, and the recruitment of child soldiers still persist. Manmade catastrophes are centred on conflicts and wars, resulting in internally displaced persons, especially children, sexual exploitation, and abuse.”

“In both scenarios, (manmade disasters and natural disasters), many children end up falling into the bracket of children without parental care where Africa has 35 million children in this category.”

She, however, commended the civil society organisations that play a pivotal role in safeguarding and advancing the rights of children. “They stand in as the advocates, educators and the guardians of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Mr. Edward Kakande – Eriks Development Partner reminded that in 2015, nations pledged to put children to the centre in their efforts to drive sustainable development as the kingpin for human rights and to break cycles of poverty and content rights violations rooted in families and communities.

However, this, he said has not been realized.

“In their recent 2023 review of progress on children’s welfare, UNICEF notes that across economic income groups, from low to high income, the principle of leaving no one behind has become all the more critical and the fears of children and communities being lifted high are real if not tackled with a maximum commitment and above all, political will.”

“This means that for the world to realise its targets, it is vital to identify those who are systemically marginalised, excluded and discriminated against in society, such as girls, children with disabilities, children living in humanitarian or climate crisis, children on the move, homeless children and families living in poverty.”

Officiating at the event, Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development commended UCRNN and other stakeholders for their passion, dedication and commitment in promoting child rights.

Represented by Mr. Tolea Franco, assistant commissioner for children in the ministry of Gender, Kibenge said that Uganda has ratified on the rights of the child through reforms in laws, policies, guidelines and service delivery standards.

“We have also had stability which is foundational for families and communities to engage in productive activities and to raise in safe and conducive environments.”

“We have also invested heavily over the same period in economic empowerment initiatives, increased access to affordable credit, provided livelihood support, distributed disease resistant varieties and high yielding crops, opened new markets domestically, internationally, regionally and have made Primary Education Free for all, supported expansion of secondary and tertiary levels of education, provided universal access to primary health care, motivated our teachers and health workers better, increased infrastructure at a monumental scale in education, health, water, roads and energy,” he added.

Through these, Kibenge said every single citizen and children have equal opportunities to survive, learn, be safe and thrive.

He, however, acknowledged the presence of threats and risks against children – noting that the mammoth child abuse cases reported daily.

He also blamed the climate crises especially in the past months in the Albertine region and overflows from Lake Kyoga for displacing families and communities -cut off access to critical services such as schools and health facilities and created riskier living arrangements for girls and boys.

He pledged a continued collaboration with all players to continue fostering child rights promotion.

