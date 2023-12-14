KAMPALA – Speaker Anita Among dismissed claims that each Member of Parliament is going to receive Shs100 million as a bribe for passing the supplementary budget worth Shs3.5 trillion budget.

The claims were made by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) who noted that the government quietly stuffed over Shs50b into the recently passed Shs3.5 trillion supplementary budget to bribe each MP with shs100 million.

“It is challenging that out of the Shs3.5 trillion supplementary budget, Shs418b is going to Museveni’s house. However, on top of the Shs3.5 trillion, there was an addendum of Shs55b, and out of this addendum each MP is going to receive a bribe of Shs100m to pass that supplementary,” he said.

Presiding over the plenary sitting on Wednesday, Among said the claims were diversionary, and a strategy used by politicians who are in a bad light over their involvement with gay movements.

“There is a group that is maligning this House that we have either received or about to receive a bribe. These people are getting money for homosexuality, you are eating money do not cover your dirt using Parliament,” said Among, while responding to media reports by the President of the National Unity Platform and a section of MPs.

Among said Parliament will not waste time on misleading stories aimed at benefiting a few individuals.

“We cannot allow to be diverted by the gay movement who are receiving foreign aid to erode our culture. If you are getting their money, selling your country keep quiet,” Among said after, tasking the Chairperson Budget Committee, Ignatius Mudimi to substantiate whether Parliament was included on the entities to benefit from the Supplementary Budget.

Members of Parliament criticized the individuals spreading rumors with Bukimbiri County MP, Eddie Kwizera proposing that the culpable members be compelled to make statements in Parliament.

“Should we listen to gossip? Because everyone who speaks on behalf of Parliament who is not the spokesperson is spreading rumors. It would be better that one of the MPs that have made such allegations be invited to substantiate the claims,” Kwizera said.

Bukanga County MP, Nathan Byanyima observed the need to emphasize the decorum expected of Members of Parliament, saying some of them are ‘below the bar’.

