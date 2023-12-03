KAMPALA – A section of Ugandans including religious and cultural leaders have embarked on an ambitious nationwide task of collecting signatures to help fight homosexuality, which they say is threatening the existence of family and the next generation.

The group, spearheaded by Family Life Network will also mobilize a One Million march as the country takes a firm stand against homosexuality despite pressure from donors and other Western groups.

The one-million-member nationwide peaceful march scheduled for February 2024 will run under the theme: “Defending The Family and The Next Generation”.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Eng. Stephen Langa, the Executive Director of Family Life Network said the campaign will send a signal to western gays and their agents that Uganda is committed to protecting the family values and that homosexuality has no place in its cultural values.

“Our action has been prompted by a series of developments on this matter in recent times. We have decided that we can no longer stand by doing nothing, and watch when our families, children, culture and religious values as well as our sovereignty as a nation are under serious threat by homosexuality,” Dr. Langa said.

The US government recently revealed plans to expel Uganda from a special US-Africa trade programme after the East African nation maintained it’s anti-homosexuality stance.

“We see that all these efforts are trying to arm-twist us as Ugandans to sell the priceless birthright of our cherished family, moral, cultural, and religious values, for financial gains yet these things that the International community is promoting are the very things that destroy families and the next generation,” said Langa.

Eng. Langa called on parents to commit to taking God-given responsibility to protect and parent their children to grow into responsible adults.

“Now that we have the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 in place, to use the available lawful means and to take on their parental and social responsibility and fight for the sovereignty of Uganda and to protect, preserve, and defend their children from being molested,” he said encouraging Ugandans of all ages to make a united stand and speak through their signatures.

“We call on all Ugandans to sign this petition to make their stand against homosexuality by signing so that their voices are heard locally and internationally. We encourage our leaders to remain steadfast in the growing level of intimidation and threats you are being subjected to.” Eng. Langa said

He assured to back government on the matter of protecting our children and nation from homosexuality.

The signatures are going to be collected through religious structures, educational institutions like schools, universities, institutions of higher learning, corporations and workplaces, public places such as petrol stations, markets, and supermarkets, and at the village level through LC1 leaders.

