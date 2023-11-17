KAMPALA – Ms Fanirwoth Charlotte, a second-year nursing student at Victoria University who won a mega award at the just concluded Heroes in Health Awards (HIHA) 2023 has been granted a full scholarship by the university to celebrate her role in the health sector.

The awards organized by the Ministry of Health, in partnership with XtraOrdinary Media, were held last weekend with the aim of recognizing the exceptional contributions of healthcare professionals in the country.

In HIHA 2023 Nurse of the Year category, Ms Fanirwoth Charlotte emerged as the first runner-up (second in the whole country) and in celebration of her mega achievement, the Vice Chancellor Victoria University Dr Lawrence Muganga this week offered her a full-year scholarship plus shs 1m cash prize to enable her completer her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree.

Speaking to journalists at the University’s main campus in Kampala, Dr Muganga who was filled with joy for Charlotte’s landmark said that her success is a testament that Victoria University offers the best and quality education that everyone can dream about.

“Victoria University is ranked the best because we have moved from the ancient teaching model of heaping theories onto our students. We don’t waste time on theory, we offer practical learning and by the time our students graduate, they have papers but most importantly the skills and experience required in the job market,” Muganga said.

A leading university in the region, Victoria University has three distinct concepts of student-centred education to provide students with a personalized learning experience and help them develop distinct skills and competencies required by today’s employers. Students can save time, money, and effort while learning, as the university uses technology to automate the learning experience.

For those working full-time jobs or with family obligations or a busy schedule, Victoria University’s education-delivery styles are able to suit them as they can learn online or by attending physical classes.

Victoria University stands out as a pivot of academic excellence, offering a fresh and intellectually thriving environment that nurtures job-ready, critical thinkers and pushes pedagogical boundaries.

