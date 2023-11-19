KAMPALA – Makerere University, in collaboration with dfcu Bank and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, hosted the second memorial lecture to honour the Late Owekitibwa Martin Luther Nsibiriwa, a celebrated patron and forefather of Makerere University.

The annual event is held to celebrate and recognize his pivotal role in the establishment of Makerere University.

This year’s lecture was held under the theme “Situating the Role and Relevance of Cultural Institutions in Modern Uganda.”

Making his remarks, Charles Mudiwa, the dfcu Bank CEO stated that the youth of this country are the seed of its future. “Today we celebrate the individuals who had the vision to see the importance of bequeathing the future to these young people. When this land was given to the university, it was to ensure the future generations are educated”. He asked that those who are living today be good stewards of this heritage.

He further stated the importance of education as a catalyst for social in today’s world. “Education empowers individuals; equipping them with the first set of tools to significantly assist their surroundings. It also drives positive transformation.”

“And when education is accessible to all, it becomes a force for social cohesion and progress,” Mudiwa noted.

“As a local institution, dfcu Bank appreciates the importance of education, history, and culture. We have been in operation for close to 60 years and we are part and parcel of the heritage of Uganda. Today, we want to pay homage to and reiterate our deepest respect for this great institution. Most importantly, we want to celebrate the Late Martin Luther Nsibirwa, a man who dedicated his life and commitment to the future. We want to say thank you to him and his family for turning that commitment into a reality with positive, lifelong, and tangible results,” Mudiwa concluded.

Rhoda Kalema, daughter of the Late Martin Luther Nsibirwa, expressed gratitude to Makerere University for making the Nsibirwa lecture an annual event, noting the importance of the yearly commemoration in establishing and cementing her father’s legacy.

During the event, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, expressed gratitude to the Nsibirwa family, the keynote speaker, and various partners including dfcu Bank for their support in commemorating this historical figure. He highlighted Nsibirwa’s bravery in facilitating the expansion of Makerere University, an action which laid the foundation for its transformation into a renowned institution.

The 2023 Nsibirwa Annual Public lecture was delivered by Owekitibwa Apollo Nelson Makubuya, a distinguished alumnus of Makerere University, respected Uganda Corporate lawyer, and the Senior Palace Advisor to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Owek. Apollo Makubuya expounded on the role and relevance of cultural institutions in modern Uganda. He affirmed the enduring power of African cultural heritage, noting a resurgence in interest from multiple generations across the continent.

In addition to shining a light on Nsibirwa’s contributions to education, the public lecture served as a platform to showcase the relevance of cultural institutions in shaping Uganda’s future.

