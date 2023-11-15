KAMPALA – Tororo Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Achieng Opendi who doubles as the chairperson, the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) has advised sexually active girls to use contraceptives instead of resorting to abortions

Ms. Opendi was speaking at the launch of a new campaign dubbed “Woman’s Lobby Day” running under the theme: Act with others Rather than Alone, power of numbers.”

She asked young women activists including those from the Network of Women in Politics and Akiina Mama wa Afrika to use contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant, which may lead to abortion.

The Tororo District MP also appealed to the young women activists to support her in the marriage bill to fight for the rights of women in marriage.

The bill seeks to provide comprehensive legislation on matters relating to marriage considering that the Marriage considering that the Marriage Act enacted 118 years ago has not been amended.

Jean Ngobi, Executive Director Akiina Mama Wa Afrika said women need to be empowered financially to allow them access to financial services, especially women at the grassroots.

The executive director for Network of women in Politics Lillian Babirye said the first-ever women’s lobby day is to bring together young women activists from the grassroots to lobby MPs to have gender equality sensitive legislation.

