LILONGWE– Uganda’s High Commissioner to Malawi, Col. (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye has presented her letter of credence to President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at the Kamuza Palace in Lilongwe.

During the solemn presentation ceremony, Col. Mwesigye conveyed a message and greetings from President Museveni to his Malawian counterpart and through him to the People of Malawi.

The High Commissioner vowed to further enhance the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries during his tenure noting that the existing relationship of Uganda and Malawi is strategic.

Col Mwesigye also stated that he would give paramount attention to the development of people-to-people interaction and enhance the economic cooperation between the two nations.

He stated that “this relationship is nurtured by our two leaders, who work closely on matters of mutual interest at both bilateral and multilateral levels”.

“Malawi is a valued trading partner for Uganda and the Uganda High Commission, under my leadership is committed to further strengthen this trade for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Col. Mwesigye said.

He also requested that Africa truly unite with a mission of achieving one government, one currency, and one army so as to achieve the dream of the founding fathers of the continent and standing as the only insurance for future generations.

He also highlighted the need to establish a Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and Malawi that will provide a framework for cooperation in key sector areas of Agriculture, Education, Business, Trade, and Investment.

As he concluded, he gave assurances to President Chakwera and said; “Mr. President, during my tenure as High Commissioner of Uganda to Malawi, the relationship between the two countries will be further strengthened and consolidated in the interest of our two sisterly countries.” He also extended an invitation from his brother President Yoweri Museveni to attend the NAM and G77 summits scheduled to be held in January 2024.

In response, President Chakwera welcomed the Ugandan High Commissioner and assured Uganda of continued cooperation.

President Chakwera underscored the historic excellent bilateral relations that exist between Malawi and Uganda underpinned on Pan Africanism and shared values.

He further hailed the visionary leadership and commitment of President Museveni to ensure these relations progress from strength to strength.

The two further deliberated on matters of bilateral interest for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Diplomatic relations between Uganda and Malawi were established in 1964. Bilateral relations between both countries are vibrant with bilateral trade In 2020, Uganda exported $2.31M to Malawi.

During the last 25 years, the exports of Uganda to Malawi have increased at an annualized rate of 8.52%, from $300k in 1995 to $2.31M in 2020.

Defence Cooperation between Uganda and Malawi is progressive with regular exchange visits to bolster cooperation in the Security sector. Early this month UPDF received delegation officials from the Malawi Defence Force for a visit aimed and strengthening defence/security relations.

Multilaterally Uganda and Malawi are members of the African Union, Commonwealth of Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, and Group of 77.

