KAMPALA – Catholic lawyers through their umbrella association, the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society (UCLS) have unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic plan to help guide their path in the coming years.

The Archbishop of Kampala, His Grace Paul Semwogerere presided over the launch of the five-year strategic plan at his Lubaga residence in Kampala before hosting them at a Friday night dinner.

“I am happy that we are meeting and chatting tonight. I thank God who has given us the opportunity to live and has protected us. The church is always grateful to you for your generosity and professional assistance,” Archbishop Ssemogerere told lawyers.

“I am happy to join you on this journey of the road of this strategic plan. Count me on this road map. I will be with you with the massive support you need,” he said.

Counsel Nicholas Ecimu, the president of the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society said the strategic roadmap is illustrated by five major points that will define the catholic lawyers’ society path in the coming years.

Key among the major highlights of the plan are; free legal services, the creation of the benevolent fund, and a spiritual wellness campaign. Others include a mentorship program through launching the youth legion and UCLS house construction drive.

“This Strategic Road Map is not just a blueprint for the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society; it is a manifesto for a community of legal professionals dedicated to a higher purpose. Through these programs we aspire to be not just practitioners of the law but torchbearers of justice, compassion, and solidarity. May our journey be guided by these principles, and may the impact of our collective efforts resonate for generations to come,” Mr. Ecimu, a partner with S&L advocates said.

On the creation of the benevolent fund, he said the society seeks to sow the seeds of a community where the notion of ‘one for all and all for one’ is not just a motto but a lived reality.

“Through the Benevolent Fund, we embark on a journey to amplify our impact and showcase that our bonds as companions and comrades extend far beyond the courtroom. The essence of this fund lies not just in financial transactions but in the collective strength we derive from standing together as a community, facing challenges hand in hand, and celebrating triumphs as one,” he explained.

“Our past endeavors bear witness to the spirit of solidarity we aim to magnify on a larger scale. A poignant example is our support for our esteemed colleague, Human Rights Lawyer, Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, when he faced the challenging aftermath of a stroke. In those moments, the Benevolent Fund was not just a financial lifeline; it was a manifestation of our collective empathy, a demonstration that we stand by each other not only in the courtroom but in the face of life’s unexpected adversities”.

He said the fund’s impact will be extended to the society’s members, their families, and the broader community feel the tangible impact of their shared commitment to compassion.

On mentorship, he said seasoned legal professionals within the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society will take on the role of mentors, sharing their wealth of experience, insights, and ethical values with the next generation.

“This mentorship is not a one-way street. It is a dynamic exchange where the enthusiasm and fresh perspectives of the mentees invigorate the seasoned mentors, fostering a symbiotic relationship that transcends generational boundaries. The focus will be on imparting not only legal knowledge but also ethical practices, emphasizing the significance of integrity, empathy, and social responsibility in the practice of law.”

He said the society will also create a space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can access legal advice irrespective of their financial means. “This is not just a gesture of goodwill; it is a deliberate commitment to justice as a force for good, a force that must be accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status,” Ecimu said.

The patron of UCLS and retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Christine Kitumba, said members should work as a team and make sure they agree in order to void filing suits in civil court against each other. Kitumba challenged Catholic lawyers to play a role in ensuring justice for missing Ugandans.

“Some years have gone by when some people’s fundamental human rights were violated. As members of the Uganda Catholic Lawyers Society together with other faith-based lawyers societies promised to help those people even take cases to court either against individuals or the government. I am curious to know where this project ended. Did it stall or developed cold feet? Did you just talk for the moment to be heard,” Justice Kitumba questioned.

“Please, you should be strong on the fight for people’s rights. Those who violate other people’s right say it is very sensitive. What is so sensitive about maiming people and killing them, leaving them homeless? Is that sensitive or you are doing heinous crimes? Be firm to defend people’s rights.”

