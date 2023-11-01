KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) will from 2024 take over the assessment and conduct of examinations for all candidates pursuing an Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

This follows the two institutions’ memorandum of understanding signed in 2018 with the objective of enhancing the competitiveness and smooth career progression of accounting-related programmes examined and awarded by UBTEB.

“As part of our collaboration, the Board will streamline and harmonize all content in the business/accounting programmes at Diploma levels to enable UBTEB graduates benefit from course exemptions while pursuing the Professional Course-Certified Public Accountants (CPA) programme. With the rollout of the assessment of the ATD by UBTEB and close collaboration, UBTEB graduates will have an added advantage to progress easily from certificate and diploma levels to degree in ICPAU’s partner universities,” says a statement signed by Onesmus Oyesigye – UBTEB Executive Secretary and Derick Nkajja – ICPAU CEO.

“In line with the Government’s call on producing competent and productive labour force, UBTEB and ICPAU collaboration will enable students to save on money and time in their quest to become Certified Public Accountants. This will enable smooth career progression for example; if students complete a Diploma in Accountancy, they will be exempted from attempting lower level papers at professional level (CPA). UBTEB And ICPAU will engage further to conduct a joint development of curriculum/Assessment guides, research and capacity building programmes to provide TVET graduates with an avenue for access, progression and continued learning in accountancy and other related fields.”

