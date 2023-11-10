KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB will on Friday conduct briefing of Area Coordinators and Centre Supervisors across the whole country at four regional centres at Nyamitanga Technical Institute, Mbale Community Polytechnic, Uganda Technical College-Lira and Public Health Nurses College-Kyambogo hill for Western, Eastern, Northern and Central regions respectively.

The briefing, inline with the mandate of the Board and Rules on conduct of competence based examinations and assessment is critical in the execution of the Board’s role as an examinations body, according to Oyesigye Onesmus – Board Executive Secretary.

“This time, the Board will conduct the briefing for both Area Coordinators and Centre Supervisors for a total of 621 examinations centres that have presented candidates for the Nov/Dec 2023 examinations series,” stated while briefing staff on 8th November 2023 at UBTEB Secretariat.

The Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Examinations Dr. Nahamya Wilfred informed staff that the joint briefing of Area Coordinators and Centre Supervisors is to ensure compliance to UBTEB rules on the supervision and conduct of examinations and thus minimise chances of the occurrence of any form of examinations malpractices.

The staff were encouraged to ensure detailed briefing of this category of examinations managers given their critical role for successful conduct of examinations.

The November/December 2023 examinations series shall start on 20th November 2023 and end of December 22, 2023.

