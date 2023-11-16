KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has ordered all Heads of Centres to put in place taskforces to oversee the smooth conduct of examinations.

The resolution starting with the effective Nov/Dec 2023 examinations series is to avert the occurrence of malpractices and guarantee the effective conduct of examinations, according to Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye – Board Executive Secretary.

UBTEB is mandated to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations under the UBTEB Regulations, 2019 Section 22 (k-m).

“The composition of this taskforce will depend on the size of an Institution but could be composed of the Academic Registrar or Director of Studies, Staff in charge of Examinations or such other persons to assist in the preparation of rooms for examinations, Laboratories, workshops, among other related examination logistics,” he said in a letter seen by PML Daily.

The taskforces shall accordingly;

Ensure observance and adherence to the regulations on the conduct of examinations,

Oversee the day-to-day conduct of examinations including checking of candidates, start and end of examinations,

Work closely with the UBTEB Examination Managers i.e. Area Coordinators, Reconnoiters, Supervisors, and Practical Assessors among others to ensure double checking of candidates and other processes to avert any forms of examination malpractices. The double-checking aims at ensuring students are presented for UBTEB examinations without mobile phones and other related non-authorized materials into examination rooms etc.

This task force is, however, not expected to be in the examination rooms during examinations.

Examination malpractice means any act, default or practice which is in breach of the rules or which compromises, attempts to compromise or may compromise the process of assessment, the integrity of the board examinations and the validity of the certificates awarded”, (UBTEB, 2015, pg. 46).

The Board has severally asked candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examination malpractices – noting that any form of involvement attracts severe penalties ranging from cancellation of all results for the entire semester, imprisonment or caution.

In the July-August 2023 Examinations, Minister Janet Museveni accepted the cancellation of the results of 55 candidates who were involved in examination malpractices.

Also, in the April/May 2023 examination series, UBTEB found 42 candidates guilty of malpractice and recommended the cancellation of the examination results for the entire semester.

With such taskforces, the Board is optimistic such cases will end or drastically reduce.

