KAMPALA – The government has released examination results of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) students who are scheduled to graduate on November 16, 2023.

While releasing the results at the Ministry of Tourism Board Room in Kampala on Thursday, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, said 170 students successfully completed the training and are ready to graduate and join the sector.

He commended the management of the Institute for churning out skilled personnel and that have greatly contributed to the growth of the sector.

“Government will continue to allocate resources to the skilling of the Tourism workforce in the country,” Butime said.

Butime pledged government’s continued support to the sector and urged the prospective graduands to put their skills to use and transform the sector.

While presenting the results to the minister, the Institute Principal, Richard Kawere, said 84 per cent of the students who enrolled have successfully completed their Certificates and Diplomas.

He said that of the 170 students that are due to be passed out, 116 are female and 54 are male representing 68% and 32% respectively.

Last year, the Institute passed out 216 graduands and this shows a decline in the number of graduands.

Mr Kawere attributed the decline in the number of graduands to effects of Covid 19 and students’ failure to meet the Institute dues.

Dr Egau Jane, the UHTTI chairperson of the Board of Directors, commended government for undertaking infrastructural developments at the Institute and overseeing a validation exercise that has led to a change in leadership at the Institute.

“We thank you for the validation exercise and the new salaries of staff. We are getting on well with the new administration,” Dr Egau said.

