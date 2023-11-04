Victoria University inaugurated its fourth council at an event presided over by the University Chancellor, Prof. John Opuda-Asibo.

The 15-member council, inaugurated Friday will be chaired by Mr. Joram Francis Kahenano – an economist, aided by Joseph Biribonwa as the Vice.

Other members sworn in by Her Worship Agnes Nkonge, included; Dr . Chirag Kotecha – Health specialist, Andrew Mwenda – veteran journalist, James Kalebo – education specialist, Dr. Mary Kanyiginya – Human Resources Specialist, Sameer Thakar – finance specialist, Dr. Kabonesa Consolate – Gender Specialist, Semambo Rashid – Legal affairs expert, Dr. Lawrence Muganga – also the University VC, Ms. Mark Serebe – University Guild President, Walakira John Bosco – Victoria University staff representative and Katusabe Semwezi as – University and Council Secretary.

Here the brief profile of the new council members.

Mr. Joram Francis Kahenano – Chairperson

Mr. Kahenano is a distinguished banker, with a banking career that has spanned over 36 years of professional experience.

He has also served on many boards of national institutions.

Dr. Joseph N. Biribonwa – Vice Chairperson

Dr. Joseph N. Biribonwa is a seasoned expert in democracy and governance, management/ administration, finance and corporate governance, with over forty (40) years of professional experience.

Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia – Member

Mr. Rajiv is a graduate of Regents College London holds a degree in Financial Management.

He has strong analytical and technical skills in business management combined with the ability to use initiative as well as applying professional judgment to aid decision-making.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga – Member/Vice Chancellor

Dr. Lawrence Muganga is the current Vice Chancellor of Victoria University. He earned his MA in Economic Policy Management from Makerere University and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Leadership from the University of Alberta, Canada.

He also holds a Higher Education Teaching Certification from Harvard University.

Mr. Jay Sakaria – Member

Mr. Sakaria is a qualified and experienced Actuary from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries – UK (FIA) in reserving, capital Modelling, business planning, pricing and solvency II.

Mr. James Kalebbo – Member

Mr. Kalebbo has profiled himself as a top executive manager, management practitioner, trainer and consultant with over forty years of professional experience.

Mr. Sameer Thakkar – Member

Mr. Sameer Thakkar is widely experienced in International Reporting Standards and was involved with ICPAU in the Technical Committee which is mandated to promote and maintain compliance with professional standards, legal and other regulatory requirements, and also a member of the Education Sub-Committee (ICPAU) that deals with matters related to the education and training of the Institute’s students. He is also responsible for providing the continuous professional development of members and also coordinates research. He holds FFCA (UK) and CPA (U) and his area of Specialisation is Finance and Audit.

Mr. Rashid Ssemambo – Member

Mr. Ssemambo is an Advocate of all courts of Judicature in Uganda with thirteen years of progressive hands-on work experience in private legal practice, financial management, international transactions, logistical management, administration, proposal and grant writing, team building, people management, report writing, data analyzing and compiling.

Andrew Mujuni Mwenda – Member

Andrew Mujuni Mwenda is an African journalist and entrepreneur. His area of expertise is Journalism.

Mrs. M. G. Katusabe – Ssemwezi – Ex-officio Member/ University Secretary

Mrs. M.G. Katusabe-Ssemwezi is the Victoria University Secretary and Secretary to Council.

She is a seasoned University governance and management professional stretching to over 30 years.

She has been involved in institutional policy development, implementation and evaluation. Mary has chaired various educational institutions’ governing bodies and is a change management communication conflict resolution expert.

Ms. Amanya Barbara Lynn -Academic Staff Representative

Ms. Amanya is a lecturer in the Faculty of Business Management and a Head of Department of Management and Finance.

She is a representative of the Academic Staff. Her area of specialisation is Human Resource Management.

Ms. Ampaire Juliet – Academic Staff Representative

Ms. Ampair is the Administrator at Market Plaza. Her area of specialisation is Leadership and Governance.

