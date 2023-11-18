Juma Yusuf Kigozi Walusimbi, the former Director of Communications at Uganda’s Central Bank has been awarded a Life Time Achievement for his contribution in shaping the Public Relations and Communications industry of Uganda.

The prestigious award was given to him by the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) during the PRAU Excellence Award 2023.

Mr. Walusimbi, the Board Director of Microfinance Support Centre and former PRAU president was represented by his daughter, Shamim Nabaggala Walusimbi at the awarding ceremony held in Jinja.

Mr. Juma Kigozi Walusimbi is born of Bajjo village in Luwero District and holds a BA & MBA in Accounts & Finance, married with lovely children and grandchildren.

Walusimbi enjoyed nearly 37 years of an illustrious career at the Central Bank of Uganda where he served, among other senior positions, including Director of Communications and spokesperson 2003-2010.

During his time at Central Bank, Mr. Walusimbi is credited for having contributed to the enhancement of Bank of Uganda’s open and transparent external communication.

During his tenure, he underwent training in central banking communication, communication strategy development, media relations, and stakeholder management, at the Bank of England, Riksbank (Bank of Sweden) plus numerous PR Training/ conferences & workshops within Uganda and abroad.

Most notable was the journalists’ unfettered access to him and other BOU officials; BOU became comfortable responding to Journalists and Public inquiries for information.

Speaking at the event, the PRAU President, Tina Wamala noted that Mr.Walusimbi served as President of PRAU for two terms, pioneered the PRAU Excellence Award in 2008 and successfully run it for 2 years.

“We are indebted to Mr. Juma for revamping of the PRAU Constitution and registering it with the Registrar of Companies (now URSB). Together with the Governing Council (GC), he ensured that PRAU had properly audited books and published annual accounts as well as annual reports from 2007 till to date,” Mrs. Wamala said.

Wamala observed that Juma together with the PRAU Governing Council and organizing Committee, successfully hosted the African PR Conference at Munyonyo Uganda in 2007 which put PRAU on a high pedestal at the continental level.

While handing over the award, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga noted that Mr. Juma did commendable work at Bank of Uganda as a communication strategist.

“For a very long time, Juma Walusimbi was synonymous with the Bank of Uganda for his seniority, voice, and vibrancy. He deserves this award and I want to congratulate him and wish him well,” Kadaga said.

While receiving the award on behalf of Mr. Juma, Shamim Walusimbi appreciated PRAU for recognizing and honoring her father for his lifetime achievements in public relations and communication.

“I stand before you with immense pride and gratitude as the representative of a man who has dedicated his life to the art and science of public relations. My father, Mr. Juma Walusimbi, deeply regrets not being able to join you tonight, but he is truly honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Public Relations Association of Uganda,” Mrs. Walusimbi said.

Ms. Walusimbi said that throughout his career, her father has exemplified the values of dedication, integrity and innovation in the field of public relations adding that this recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to fostering communication and understanding in our society.

“As I accept this award on his behalf, I am reminded of the profound responsibility it carries. This honor is not just a celebration of the past but a challenge to the present and the generations that will follow. It challenges us to uphold the principles he championed and to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of public relations,” she added.

Ms. Walusimbi called upon all PRAU members to strive for a future where communication transcends boundaries, where understanding prevails, and where the impact of public relations is felt on a global scale.

Mr. Juma is also remembered for having served as a Board Member of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) for 4 years and as a Council Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) headquarters in London.

He also served on the Uganda Government Task Force that implemented the Access to Information Act which made Government Communications more open and opened up recruitment of PR /Communication and spokespersons of Ministries and Departments.

