WAKISO – In a triumphant display of marksmanship, the Uganda Police Force emerged victorious on November 24, 2023, in the shooting range competitions held at Kigo Shooting Ground.

This contest served as a preamble to the highly anticipated Interforce Games, set to commence on November 27 at Kabalye Training School.

The Police Force showcased exceptional prowess by clinching the top position in short-range shooting and securing a commendable second place in long-range shooting. Additionally, their mastery in falling plates garnered recognition, solidifying their standing as the leading team with an impressive 2,510 points.

The final rankings unfolded with the UPDF securing second place with 2,487 points, followed by Uganda Wildlife Authority with 1,564 points and Uganda Prisons Service with 1,214 points.

Closing the shooting range festivities, Deputy Director Welfare Production and Sports, Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Bazil Mugisha extended gratitude to all participating forces, commending their spirited engagement and exemplary discipline throughout their time at Kigo Shooting Grounds.

He emphasized the unifying impact of such events, fostering cohesion among the forces.

“This interaction is a unifying factor and a catalyst for bringing the forces together. Witnessing your collaborative spirit is encouraging, and it epitomizes the essence of these Interforce Games,” he added.

As the shooting range segment concludes, attention now turns to the broader Interforce Games scheduled to kick off on Monday, November 27, at Kabalye Training School in Masindi. With the overarching theme, “Fostering wellness and inter-agency cooperation for a safe and secure society,” the games promise to be a testament to unity and collective commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

The forces are to compete in the remaining games of football, handball, taekwondo, athletics, netball and volleyball.

