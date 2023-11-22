MASAKA – Police have recovered a number of suspected stolen motor vehicles from parts of Masaka and Nakasongola. This followed October 26, 2023 Flying Squad’s operation in areas of Kampala Metropolitan targeting motor vehicle thieves.

Upon this, one suspect – Kisule Juma was arrested to help in investigation and recovery.

“Upon interrogation, he admitted being part of the racket that steals and sells motor vehicles and revealed his accomplices who were later arrested from Wobulenzi in Luwero District,” said police in a statement.

These include; Kavuma Godfrey, Sekindu Henry Kakuru, ans Mulinda Sepriano.

“During interrogation, Kavuma and Senkindu Henry admitted to the offences of stealing and selling motor vehicles. They also revealed the people and places where they sell them. Kavuma Godfrey led the team to Nakasongola and Masaka Districts where several motor vehicles were recovered from the people who had bought them.”

The following motor vehicles were recovered from the gang:

UAR 054S Ipsum Silver in colour and UAN 397 U Ipsum pearl white, both recovered from Ganda in Nansana,

UBA 306F Noah pearl blue recovered from Kavuma Muhammed in Nakasongola,

UAP 295T Noah white in colour recovered from Kasubi in a parking yard,

UAS 293V recovered from Lukwago Amisi in Nyendo – Masaka,

UAY 073X Sienta white in colour recovered from Kisule Musa in Nyendo – Masaka,

UAH 131L Corona white in colour recovered from Kayiwa in Nyendo – Masaka,

UAV 360B – Premio white in colour,

UAP 898U Ipsum, and UAQ 508D – Rav4.

Police say all the above motor vehicles were stolen by the gang and sold out to unsuspecting customers.

“More recoveries and arrests are ongoing. The suspects will appear court on charges of stealing Motor Vehicles.”

The recovered items are with us at Flying Squad Headquarters, Kireka.

