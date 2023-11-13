KAMPALA – NWSC was one of the top winners at the 2023 Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Excellence Awards on Friday night after grabbing a prestigious award.

The PRAU Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements, innovations, and initiatives that have demonstrated excellence and effectiveness across the public relations and communications industry in Uganda.

Held at the Nile Resort Hotel in Jinja City, at the side lines of the East African Public Relations Week, the 2023 edition ran under the theme: “Advancing PR Excellence for East African Unity”, putting much emphasis on strengthening integration through the power of communication.

Share this: Facebook

X

