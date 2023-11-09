ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday met a delegation from Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by the chamber’s Board of Directors Chairman, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais at State House Entebbe.

H.E Abdallah Sultan and his delegation briefed the President on the progress of the construction of the Airport in Kidepo Valley National Park.

President Museveni okayed the construction of the Airport but advised the investors to be cautious about the safety of wildlife in the park.

He also assured Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry that they will be exempted from tax as they go about the project.

President Museveni further promised to mobilise the Uganda Hotel Owners Association to build Hotels in the area that will accommodate passengers who will be using the Airport.

H.E Abdallah Sultan informed the President that upon completion, the airport will have a 3,500 metre runway to accommodate aircrafts like Boeing B777.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry was established by an Amiri decree issued in 1970 by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in order to effectively and vitally participate in the organisation of economic life and the prosperity of its trade, industry, agricultural, digital and the professions sectors on all levels and in cooperation with the concerned establishments and bodies and local departments.

Sharjah is the third-most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, after Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Emirate forms part of the Dubai-Sharjah-Ajman metropolitan area.

The meeting was also attended by Attorney General, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Minister of State for Works and Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Okello Oryem.

