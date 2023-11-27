KAMPALA – It is barely six months since the Government deployed medical interns after close to a year scuffle of non-deployment over lack of money to facilitate them.

After several protests and engagements, the Ministry of Health in July received clearance to deploy the interns to the 58 internship centers across the country.

They noted that the delayed deployment was occasioned by factors beyond their control.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director General, Health Services revealed that they were subsequently released a deployment list for the interns under revised terms as guided by the Government.

“Government will therefore deploy the 1,901 Medical Interns within the available budget at a NET monthly allowance of UGX 1,000,000 (One Million Shillings Only) per intern to facilitate accommodation and feeding,” Mwebesa said in a statement.

This is contrary to the May cabinet’s resolution to pay medical interns a net of shs1.5 million monthly.

All the Medical Interns reported to their various training centers by 3rd August 2023.

However, another fight has now hit up over non-payment. The Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) has issued an ultimatum, giving the ministry up to 4 days to clear their outstanding allowances.

President of FUMI, Dr. Bill Adrati said “We gave our best to serve, but the ministry’s delayed payments have left us in dire straits. If allowances are not cleared within 4 days, we will have no choice but to lay down our tools.”

They also protested the drafting of a medical intern’s policy by the ministry without their involvement as stakeholders.

“This lack of inclusion is unfair and undermines our role in shaping policies that affect our profession,” said Dr. Mirembe Joel, Secretary-General of UMA.

In his response, Emmanuel Ainebyona – Ministry of Health Spokesman blamed the economic situation of the country for the late payment.

“We are working tirelessly to disburse funds on time, but economic constraints play a significant role in the delays.”

