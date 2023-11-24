ICEA LION, one of the leading insurance companies in Uganda, has contributed UGX 30 million towards the Kinyara Open Golf Tournament, which will take place on November 24th and 25th at the Kinyara Golf Club in Bujenje, Masindi.

The tournament, which has been supported by ICEA LION for over 15 years, is expected to attract over 200 golfers from all over the country, who will compete for various prizes and trophies.

Daniel Kairu, head of Business Development and Marketing at ICEA LION, said that the company was delighted to be part of the event, which showcases the talent and potential of golf in Uganda.

“It’s always a pleasure to be part of the Kinyara Open Golf Tournament. This time around, we have contributed 30 million. This is our commitment to Kinyara and golf as a whole,” he said.

He added that ICEA LION offers a clubman insurance policy that covers any loss, damage, or theft of golfing equipment, as well as any accidents that may occur on the course.

“We have a clubman insurance policy that covers any loss, damage, or theft of golfing equipment. We have also added a ring to this by covering any accidents on the course when playing golf. All this shows the commitment we have to golf as a sport. I would like to wish the players well and thank Kinyara for inviting us to be part of this,” he said.

The Kinyara Open Golf Tournament is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf events in Uganda and has been held annually since 1995. The Kinyara Golf Club is a 9-hole course that offers a challenging and scenic experience for golfers of all levels.

