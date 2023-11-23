Lubaga South MP Hon. Aloysius Mukasa Talton Gold has rubbished claims that he is drowning in debts, dismissing the talk as malicious propaganda orchestrated by political opponents who want to undermine his service to voters.

This website reached out to the flamboyant legislator following claims that Mukasa sold off the ambulance and a water tanker he had donated to his constituency, allegedly to clear his debts: something he said is untrue.

“First of all, the ambulance had outlived it’s purpose and it had to be disposed of. And the story about the water tanker is equally false with no basis. Those are people who are envious of the humble contribution I have made to the people of Lubaga South just want to undermine my legacy” Hon. Mukasa responded when we sought his side of the story.

He states that the it is not the first time his opponents are using underhand methods to antagonize him, not only in Lubaga South but even in other areas. “You recall that the ambulance they are talking about, was impounded by security agencies (for no particular reason) during the Kayunga By-election where I had deployed it to support Harriet Nakwedde. It was shot at several times and it spent almost a year impounded at police stations including Wandegeya. It had become a DMC and outlived it’s purpose”

He also narrates how after several verbal threats, he woke up one day to find the driver’s cabin of the water tanker, which he had deployed to provide free water to his voters, strewn with petrol -which is highly flammable. To show that they were serious, the unknown assailants left a matchbox lighter in the front seat with a warning that the tanker will soon be set ablaze.

“Unfortunately I don’t know these people but investigations are still on to ascertain who exactly they are. At times when the danger is quite clear, you try to avoid it. You don’t wait for it to happen” He said, saying he has already contacted suppliers to procure a new ambulance to replace the old one.

Asked whether he is so sure these criminal incidents are entirely politically related, Mukasa responded in the affirmative but could not rule out the connections between these criminal groups and the state.

“We had a Constituency Office in Ndeeba but had to close it after persistent threats from individuals in security, who intimated the landlord. That is why we are yet to disclose the location of our new office. You will know after everything has been concluded and all set for it’s launch” he added.

“My brother, I have no Debt, and I am serving the people of Lubaga South. Those malicious reports are meant to divert us” the legislator confidently stated.

When we asked him about some of the achievements he can speak to, Mukasa was quick to point out his efforts in lobbying for infrastructure projects in his area, and the mobilization programs he has spearheaded especially targeting the youth, who before, were constantly being harassed by police.

“I have been at the forefront of lobbying for road projects including Suuna Road which is currently under construction, but also works on Mawanda Road are about to start. Mawanda Road is the one which passes along Wankulukuku stadium.”

“I have also spearhead public health programs including work on several drainage channels within Lubaga South, but also through mobilization and sensitization meetings, we have ensured that the huge numbers of youths were being arrested by security under the guise of idle and disorderly, have reduced.

“My plan is now to see that our people get the services they deserve. We have plans to embark on sensitization campaigns to have parents across the constituency appreciate the benefits of keeping children in school, and facilitate women to engage in income-generating activities instead of waiting to have all their needs serviced by men” he hang up.

