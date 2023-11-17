KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank recently convened a Customer Service Forum at Four Points by Sheraton for its customers across Kampala City as part of the Bank’s continuous efforts to enhance customer experience. The gathering served as a strategic platform for valuable customer feedback, rewarding a cornerstone of the Bank’s strategy to enhance its customer satisfaction by 90% in the next 5 years. The dinner was the bank’s 4th Customer Forum following others across the country that were held in Lira, Mbarara, and Jinja.

Led by Mr. Michael K. Mugabi, Managing Director, and Ms. Peace K. Ayebazibwe, Executive Director, along with the broader leadership team, the service forum facilitated comprehensive discussions on the effectiveness and impact of Housing Finance Bank’s suite of financial solutions across Personal and Business Banking, Mortgages, Bancassurance and technology upgrades geared toward enhancing customer convenience.

Ms. Peace K. Ayebazibwe, Executive Director, emphasized the paramount importance of the Bank’s customers. “Our recently crafted 5-year strategy from 2023 to 2027 revolves around you, our customers—every decision we make centers on your convenience and satisfaction. When we receive feedback that falls short of your expectations, we take it seriously. We swiftly dissect the issues and provide effective solutions,” she noted.

Mr. Godwin Asiimwe, Research Director at IPSOS, who served as one of the day’s panelists at the event provided more context about how Housing Finance Bank is driving customer centricity and ensuring that the voice of the customer is integral in all of the Bank’s operations. “We have an ongoing partnership with Housing Finance Bank designed to measure and understand customer expectations. This involves gathering feedback to assess whether Housing Finance Bank meets those expectations and develop solutions where gaps are identified,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Michael K. Mugabi, the Managing Director at Housing Finance Bank underscored that customer satisfaction remains a top priority within the Bank’s strategy. “We recognize that you have many options in the banking sector, and we are honoured that you have chosen us as your preferred financial partner. Our dedication is evident through the custom products and services we continually tailor to meet the diverse needs of all Ugandans,” he emphasized.

He further expressed his appreciation to the customers for their continued loyalty to Housing Finance Bank. “In our midst, we have customers who have banked with us for decades and continue to recommend the bank to their family members, partners, and friends. We thank you and are committed to serving you diligently and excellently.” He said.

The evening was crowned with rewards to customers as well as staff for their continued excellent service to the bank customers.

Housing Finance Bank is steadfast in its commitment to elevating customer service excellence and harnessing customer feedback for service enhancements. The Bank’s customer-centric approach and personalized solutions have solidified its reputation as a trusted financial partner. As Housing Finance Bank continues to empower sustainable homeownership and economic independence for the people of Uganda, it remains dedicated to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

