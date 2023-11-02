KAMPALA – The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni on Thursday afternoon released the Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) the End of Programme examination results for the July-August 2023 series.

The examinations and assessments were conducted from 14th July to 25th August 2023 from a total of 36 Examination centres.

Onesmus Oyesigye – Executive Secretary, UBTEB noted that 3,051 candidates registered for the examinations and assessment for end of programme.

“Hon. Minister, out of the total 3,051 candidates who registered for end of programme examinations, 2,615 (86%) turned up for examinations while 436 (14%) of the candidates were absent in one or more modules. The absenteeism is associated with failure by candidates to meet the tuition fees requirements, engagement in the world of work and sometimes sicknesses as had been revealed in the 2019 UBTEB survey findings.”

“Whereas the 14% absenteeism is still high, there is a 21% reduction from the 35% recorded in the April/ May 2023 examination series.”

GENERAL PERFORMANCE OF CANDIDATES.

The ES reported that out of the 2,615 candidates who sat for examinations, 2,106 Candidates (81%) successfully acquired all competencies in their respective trades.

“Physical and Biological Sciences Diploma Programmes performed well with average of 97% acquiring full competence. This was the same case in the April/ May 2023 series.”

“The general successful completion rate has remained the same at 81% of full competence acquisition as in April/May 2023 assessment series.”

He said that the majority of the candidates in this series pursued National Diploma in Technical and Vocational Programmes. This group of candidates underperformed in Elementary Design of Structures, Estimating & Tendering, Measurement of Civil & Building Works and Engineering Mathematics I, and Engineering Mathematics III which partly explain decline in the overall pass rate.

Special Needs Candidates

Mr. Oyesigye said that the Board provides for candidates with special needs to sit for examinations and assessments.

“For this series, the Board registered a total of 9 candidates, 8 of whom sat and passed while one female candidate did not turn up for examinations.”

