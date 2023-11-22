KAMPALA – Victoria University marks a historic moment in the conservation and promotion of Uganda’s beauty and biodiversity through an innovative approach to higher education. In a significant development, the university on Wednesday signed a partnership with global conservationist and media influencer Arturo Islas Allende, to establish the Arturo Islas Allende Environment and Conservation Centre.

Known for his commitment to environmental causes, Arturo is in Uganda for the second time, courtesy of ‘Back to the Source Tours.’ Having previously visited in 2021, he has been actively involved in global efforts against the destruction of our planet and animal abuse.

Uganda, often referred to as the ‘Pearl of Africa, boasts diverse ecosystems, charismatic species, and unique natural wonders. However, the country faces challenges such as habitat degradation and species loss. Victoria University, recognizing the urgency of these issues, has resolved to establish the Arturo Islas Allende Environment and Conservation Centre.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga – Vice Chancellor, Victoria University noted that the problems facing biodiversity conservation efforts in Uganda occur at all levels.

“Although Uganda is a party to a number of international conventions, it generally lacks the resources to effectively implement them. The country has many environmental laws, policies, guidelines, and management plans on the books, but little implementation or enforcement for most of them.”

“However, there are multiple impediments to effective law enforcement efforts in certain cases. At the village level, many people are ignorant of the natural resources laws and do not understand the importance of sustainable use of the environment and natural resources. There is a need for environmental awareness, and education at all levels, from the top Government officials down to the schoolchildren in the villages,” he added.

According to him, there is a need for better ecological data from all areas of the field so that critical trends in over-exploitation of biodiversity and ecosystems can be determined and efforts made to address them.

“As a university, our role is not to just complain or be bystanders in such a situation. We must offer solutions. This is why we have decided to partner with Arturo, to establish the Arturo Islas Allende Environment and Conservation Centre.”

Dr. Muganga revealed that the primary role of this Centre will be to create and disseminate new knowledge, with a focus on integrating conservation education into all our academic programmes.

“It will also focus, on international students’ exchange programmes, innovation and training projects for students, and supporting of communities harboring the country’s beauty that needs to be protected. More so, as a higher education institution, our responsibility extends beyond traditional teaching; we must shape future leaders with a sustainable mindset and skillset.”

“In collaboration with Arturo and his team, the Centre will also aim at raising awareness and educating communities in Uganda and the East African region about the value of their natural resources. The goal is to empower individuals and students, to actively participate in conservation efforts and understand the importance of sustainable use.”

Uganda faces challenges in biodiversity conservation, ranging from inadequate protection of key areas to issues at the district and community levels. The Arturo Islas Allende Environment and Conservation Centre is anticipated to address these challenges by conducting research, promoting environmental awareness at all levels, supporting the Government and facilitating community involvement in zoning and planning.

Furthermore, the Centre will play a crucial role in gathering ecological data to determine trends in biodiversity exploitation and overexploitation. Victoria University students and staff will actively engage in research to ensure that the gathered knowledge is effectively utilized.

“To achieve lasting impact, the Centre will also find new markets for sustainably produced natural products by students, as a way of enabling them start projects to reduce on unemployment of youth in this country.”

“Victoria University is committed to reimagining the purpose of higher education in the face of environmental challenges. The establishment of the Arturo Islas Allende Environment and Conservation Centre is a step towards fostering a sustainable world for future generations.”

Who is Arturo Islas Allende?

Arturo Islas Allende is a prominent figure in the world of content creation, renowned for his captivating series, “Indominable X Nature” and “Survivors.” His influence extends across major streaming platforms, including Disney, Netflix, CBS, and Amazon Prime.

As a global movie and documentary maker, Arturo’s work transcends borders. His creative journey led him to participate in the 2018 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Copa America Brazil, showcasing his versatility in both sports and environmental storytelling.

In 2019, Arturo received the prestigious “El Sol de Oro,” the oldest international award for environmental activism. This accolade recognizes his unwavering commitment to raising awareness about pressing environmental issues through his impactful content.

Arturo Islas Allende holds a remarkable achievement in the realm of social media, boasting the record for the highest number of reproductions on Instagram with one of his videos. This feat underscores the significant impact of his work on a global audience, resonating with people who share his passion for nature and conservation.

In 2020, Arturo took on the role of the host for the CBS Reality Show “SURVIVOR Mexico.” further solidifying his position as a multifaceted entertainer and advocate for environmental consciousness. His involvement in this reality show aligns with his broader mission of inspiring individuals to appreciate and preserve the beauty of the natural world.

Arturo Islas Allende’s journey as an international content creator and environmental activist reflects a profound dedication to using his platform for positive change. Through his creative endeavors, he continues to bridge the gap between entertainment and environmental advocacy, leaving an indelible mark on both industries.

