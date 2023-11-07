KAMPALA – Kampala International University (KIU) has not only ranked the best private university but also the second-best in Uganda.

The January 2022 Edition by Webometrics, the largest academic ranking of higher education institutions in the world has promoted the university from the previous third position to the second after Makerere University.

With http://www.examlabs.com, students can access 100% Real Exam Questions, Practice Tests, Study Guides & Training Courses.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Kyambogo University, Busitema University and Gulu University follow respectively.

Webometrics combines Research and Web indicators as the metrics in the ranking.

KIU emerged second to Makarere in the Impact of Research content. The global ranking shows that KIU’s global position is 2802.

Webometrics is a ranking system for the world’s universities based on the volume of the web content, visibility, and the impact of web publications. The ranking is published by the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) located in Madrid, Spain, and recognized globally.

Click at Ranking Web of Universities for the full list

Share this: Facebook

X

