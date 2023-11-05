St Assumpta Kakindu Catholic Parish in Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese has celebrated 60 years of existence and the faithful have been asked to embrace government programmes aimed at poverty alleviation.

At the function that was held November 4 at Kakindu Village, Kakindu Sub-County in Mityana District, Rev Fr Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese who animated mass thanked God for the gifts they have received in this parish for the past 60 years including Msgr. Moses Mukasa who was chosen by Pope Francis to be the new Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese on April 29, 2023.

“I thank you the people of this parish for the generosity for all the years and I ask you to continue supporting our church, love God, serve God, and spare time to glorify His name because he has brought us from far,” he said.

Since 1963, Mwera Parish has baptized 120,994 people, confirmed 228,569 children, and received 1,781 married couples, 19 ordained priests, two brothers and 16 sisters.

Bishop Zziwa noted that they have grappled with many challenges with the most recent one being COVID-19 which wreaked havoc in 2020 causing the closure of all worshipping places in the country.

He revealed the church’s plan of intensifying farming where each parish will be owning three acres of coffee plantations and a dairy farm to generate money to support church activities.

Presiding over the event, lands minister, Judith Nabakooba, called upon fellow believers to continue moving with the church in the next years.

“I will continue supporting the church activities and I therefore call upon all of us to lend a hand wherever needed to ensure that God’s work runs smoothly,” she said.

The minister asked the church to use this month of November to pray for the faithful departed who started up the church.

“This being the month of praying for all souls that left our lives, let us pray for our members who founded Mwera Parish. We ask God to forgive them for their mistakes and allow them to enjoy paradise,” she prayed.

Ms Nabakooba asked the church followers to embrace government programs including Emyooga and the Parish Development Model to increase their incomes.

“PDM money is in every parish meaning that you can easily access it. So, always attend seminars to learn how that money can be accessed and how it works because you need it to boost your agricultural produce,” she urged.

Share this: Facebook

X

