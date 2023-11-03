Elie Ndisanze, a Rwandese native who now calls the USA home, is embarking on a remarkable journey aimed at bridging continents through the power of digital marketing education. Ndisanze’s vision centers around the establishment of a state-of-the-art Digital Marketing Academy in Kigali, Rwanda, a pivotal step towards enhancing digital marketing knowledge and skills across Africa.

Elie Ndisanze’s educational journey took him from Gisozi Primary School to Lycee de Ruhengeri Secondary School in Rwanda. His thirst for knowledge led him to Kigali Independent University (ULK), where he honed his skills and embarked on a journey of personal and professional growth.

One of Ndisanze’s significant achievements is his role as the founder of the “Show me your talent” contest, an initiative that aimed to discover and nurture young musicians. This contest, which was broadcast on Rwanda Television (RTV), provided a platform for talented youth to develop their skills and make their mark as artists.

In 2019, Elie Ndisanze made a move to the USA, where he has been actively involved in digital marketing. His work has not only made a significant impact in Africa but has also transcended boundaries, influencing businesses and celebrities in the USA. Ndisanze’s journey in digital marketing and his desire to give back to his roots are the driving forces behind his plan to establish a Digital Marketing Academy.

Scheduled for launch in 2025, the academy is poised to meet the growing demand for digital marketing expertise in Africa. It will offer comprehensive courses covering various aspects of digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and web analytics.

Elie Ndisanze’s dedication to empowering individuals through education and training has led to this visionary project. By creating an institution that nurtures talent and imparts the knowledge and skills essential for success in the digital age, he is setting the stage for a brighter future for aspiring digital marketers in Africa.

The Digital Marketing Academy in Kigali, Rwanda, under Ndisanze’s leadership, promises to be a catalyst for change, not only in the education sector but also in the broader African business landscape. As digital marketing continues to play a pivotal role in the global economy, this academy will play a vital role in empowering the next generation of African marketing professionals.

