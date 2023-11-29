KAMPALA – WWF Uganda has called on the government of Uganda negotiators to strengthen the implementation of the new and updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

In its position paper, WWF has also called for more commitments by different parties towards measures and interventions to mitigate climate change issues as COP28 opens in Dubai.

COP28 will begin on November 30 and continue for almost two weeks, while the exact schedule for each day will be published a night prior. Pre-sessions for the conference began on November 24. The conference will be held at Expo City in Dubai, UAE.

Mr. Ivan Tumuhimbise, WWF Uganda’s Country Director, who led the WWF delegation to in Dubai also demanded that tangible commitments should be made on the urgent need to enhance NDCs for increasing the ambition for emissions reduction goals for 2030 and new ones for 2035, through the Global Stock take and the Work Programme on pre-2030 mitigation ambition and implementation.

“Parties should state upfront the need for enhancing institutional capacity as a critical enabling condition and create a forum to share lessons and identify resources for enhancing institutional capacity,” Mr. Tumuhimbise said, calling on Ugandan negotiators to be vocal in their demanded for the implementation of the new and updated NDCS.

“WWF is also calling on our government negotiators to strengthen the implementation of the new and updated NDCs. Uganda’s climate responsibility arising from historical and current greenhouse gas emissions is extremely low. With total emissions accounting for just over 1% of the global greenhouse gas footprint, Uganda just like any other country in Africa is most vulnerable to climate change impacts, but the continent is nevertheless committed to providing solutions to the climate crisis,” WWF Uganda stated in a strong worded position paper.

Ensuring Energy Security

On ensuring energy security, Mr. Tumuhimbise urged parties at COP28 to reiterate their commitment to support Africa and Uganda particularly in phasing out fossil fuels using just transition principles in a timely manner to meet its needs based on its strong supply of wind, sun, hydropower, and even geothermal resources, which offer great potential for deployment and investment.

“Misplaced and expensive investments in fossil fuels will be obsolete in a few years as the climate crisis worsens and fossil fuel companies potentially lose their social license to operate. Uganda’s energy development should be based on capacitating it to unlock its massive renewable energy potential, and should aim to at least triple renewable energy capacity by 2030,” he said.

A report by WWF Uganda, and partners including WWF Germany, World Future Council, and Bread for the World; on Uganda’s Energy Transition: Towards 100% Renewable Energy by 2050 Renewable Energy Scenario Report has put in place a road map for 100% renewable energy for all by 2050.

Tumuhimbise said that the report should inform Uganda government negotiators and other policymakers to take investment decisions geared towards attaining 100 Renewable Energy for all Ugandans.

Uganda will launch its energy transition plan at the upcoming 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The energy transition plan aims to ensure that Uganda meets its Net Zero targets on carbon emissions. The strategy, which will be a key part of Uganda’s delegation’s participation in the climate change conference, will outline how the country will achieve the objectives of carbon neutrality by 2050 while also ensuring universal access to electricity in the country by 2040.

“We ask that this commitment be operationalized by putting in place a clear funded road map, including financial commitments for the benefit of nature and all Ugandans,” the WWF Uganda Country office said.

Climate Action for Women and Girls

WWF Uganda has asked world leaders to address issues affecting Women and girls who are disproportionately affected by climate change.

“Women and children are up to 14 times more likely to be killed by climate disasters than men. Displacement and poverty resulting from disasters can also lead to increases in gender-based-violence and child marriage. Women and girls are also more likely to depend on agriculture and have fewer opportunities to relocate or adapt their farming model when faced with effects of climate change,” WWF Uganda said noting that climate finance needs to be more accessible to non-governmental and women-led organizations.

Youth at the Forefront of a Climate Resilient Future

WWF Uganda has urged COP28 to prioritize youth-centric engagement paying great attention to climate governance.

“COP28 should seize the opportunity to amplify the voices of Ugandan youth and youth worldwide. It should be the mechanism that ensures youth’s concerns and aspirations are not only heard but also systematically embedded in policy frameworks,” officials stated in the position paper, noting that active involvement of young individuals is crucial for mitigating and adapting to the climate crisis, fostering innovation, and building a more resilient and sustainable future

