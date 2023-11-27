NAIROBI – Nairobi hosts the Kenya Innovation Week’s inaugural Commonwealth Edition, signifying a pivotal moment in advancing innovation across the Commonwealth. The event, taking place from 27th November to 1st December 2023 at the Edge Convention Centre, gathers a diverse assembly of leaders, officials, business figures, young innovators and academics from various Commonwealth nations.

This edition, themed ‘Innovating to Unlock Our Common Wealth,’ fosters collaboration and synergy among Commonwealth member countries. The week’s agenda explores the Commonwealth innovation system, its key stakeholders, growth potential, challenges, and opportunities for innovators. A highlight included the launching of Kenya’s ambitious 10-year Innovation Masterplan by His Excellency President William Ruto.

In his opening remarks, President Ruto, expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its role in celebrating Commonwealth ingenuity while addressing challenges and opportunities within the innovation landscape. He emphasised the importance of harnessing innovation to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event’s keynote address by Commonwealth Secretary-General the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC underlined the pivotal role of innovation in propelling nations forward in an ever-evolving technological era.

“Kenya Innovation Week is so special because it is a unique opportunity to combine the Commonwealth’s capabilities and pool our power. In the spirit of partnership which is fit for our age, together we can push the boundaries of what is possible, and step closer to the future we dream of: a secure future, a resilient future, an exciting future,” said Secretary-General Scotland.

Secretary-General Scotland emphasised the significant partnership between Kenya and the Commonwealth, highlighting the Commonwealth’s commitment to not only supporting but accelerating Kenya’s innovation endeavours.

Recognising Trailblazing Innovators through the Commonwealth Secretary General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards 2023

At the third edition of the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards Kenya’s President William Ruto and Commonwealth Secretary-General The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, awarded 15 exceptional innovators from Commonwealth countries.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the contribution that innovators in the public, private and voluntary sectors across the Commonwealth are making to progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the ceremony, all 15 award winners, three from each Commonwealth region, received a trophy, a certificate, and a £3,000 cash prize for their ground-breaking innovations across five categories.

Each category was structured around the five pillars of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership.

Furthermore, the event serves as a platform to acknowledge groundbreaking innovators, offering not just recognition but also ongoing support and opportunities for global participation.

