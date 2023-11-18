CFAO Motors has signed up as a co-distributor of Sinotruk in Uganda with plans to increase the market share of the truck brand in the country.

It comes with a promise to users of heavy-duty trucks and equipment in the country of better deals, and a boost in their productivity and profit going forward.

“This collaboration represents a significant advancement in CFAO Motors’ goal of offering premium transportation options to the Ugandan market,” CFAO Motors Managing Director, Mr. Thomas Pelletier said at a breakfast event held at UMA Showgrounds.

“At CFAO Motors, we are committed to persistently expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers.” Together with SINOTRUK, we can provide the Ugandan market with an impressive range of heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty trucks under product brands like HOWO TX and NX vehicles, all backed by our outstanding aftersales services. With this alliance, we are better positioned to be Uganda’s leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions,” he said.

“The SINOTRUK collection stands out from rivals thanks to its exceptional features. According to Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Motors, “These trucks are built to exceed expectations, offering industry leaders in need of dependable transportation solutions outstanding performance, business value, and safety.”

CFAO Motors has cemented its reputation as a dependable supplier of automobiles given its status as a manufacturer authorized distributor of well-known automotive brands, including Toyota, Suzuki, Yamaha motorbikes, Toyota Material handling equipment, and Hino trucks. The incorporation of SINOTRUK into its brand portfolio reinforces its commitment to catering to a wide spectrum of industries, such as construction, mining, oil and gas, transportation, and logistics.

SINOTRUK trucks are credited for handling difficult terrain, large loads, and harsh surroundings since they are outfitted with cutting-edge transmissions made for outstanding performance. SINOTRUK trucks consistently produce the best results, maximizing production and profitability for firms in the construction, mining, and long-haul transportation sectors.

“We are eager to partner with CFAO Motors to tap into a wider territory of Uganda’s market given CFAO Motors’ superiority in the market,” said Mr. Tang Wenjun, Country Manager of SINOTRUK Uganda, expressing excitement about the collaboration.

“Our dedication to providing heavy-duty vehicles that are safe, dependable, and reasonably priced while also catering to the specific requirements of Uganda’s industries has been unmatched over the years. In partnership with CFAO Motors who have a wide aftersales network, we are excited to strengthen this position even more by offering top-notch transportation options and supporting Ugandan companies in the building and logistics industries.”

Besides selling cars, CFAO Motors provides excellent customer service. CFAO Motors’ network of five branches and four authorized service centers countrywide further enhances its ability to provide comprehensive after-sales services. The organization also provides a ready supply of authentic spare parts, professional maintenance service by qualified technicians, and manufacturer’s warranty coverage. In addition to optimizing uptime and lifespan, which lead to increased productivity, this guarantees that clients can count on CFAO Motors to offer outstanding services throughout their vehicle ownership journey.

With the help of this tactical alliance, CFAO Motors is better positioned to serve Ugandan businesses looking for dependable and effective mobility solutions.

