Mbarara – In an event marking a significant milestone, Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech) has officially launched its advanced digital messaging platform in the Catholic Archdiocese of Mbarara, Western Uganda. This strategic move, part of Centenary’s 40th year of operations celebration, marks the 12th diocese to be onboarded onto their state-of-the-art platform.

Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha expressed his enthusiasm about the new digital era for the Church. “This platform isn’t just a technological leap; it’s a bridge connecting our faithful more closely. It enhances our communication, ensuring that our message of hope and community reaches every corner of our Archdiocese,” he stated, reflecting the Church’s commitment to embracing modern communication methods.

Cente-Tech, Head of Product & Business Development and Customer Experience, Steven Kirenga, in his address, highlighted the impact of this collaboration. “Our digital messaging platform is not just a tool; it’s a testament to the power of digital technology in weaving the fabric of community and faith closer together. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we’re not just marking four decades of success; we’re rekindling our promise to bridge worlds and unite communities through digital empowerment.”

The platform’s diverse features, including SMS, USSD, Email, and IVR, cater to the varied communication needs of the diocese, ensuring everyone stays connected regardless of their technological prowess or access. This multifaceted approach to digital communication is crucial for inclusivity, particularly in areas with varying levels of technology access.

The platform is designed to streamline communication within the Diocese, offering features like real-time messaging, digital bulletins, and event notifications. It serves as a tool to deepen the connection between the clergy and the congregation, ensuring that important updates and spiritual messages are delivered seamlessly and efficiently.

The platform’s expansive reach covers over 60 parishes across the diocese, including a diverse range of institutions such as primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions, universities, hospitals, and health centers. This comprehensive coverage ensures that the platform’s benefits of connectivity and engagement extend to every corner of the diocese’s vast network.

Cente-Tech’s digital initiative aligns perfectly with the global shift towards more tech-savvy religious practices. It reflects a modern approach to faith-based communication, keeping the Church relevant and accessible in an increasingly digital world.

The integration of this platform in Mbarara Archdiocese is a testament to the Church’s forward-thinking approach and Cente-Tech’s commitment to digital inclusivity. As more dioceses adopt this technology, it paves the way for a more connected and digitally empowered Uganda.

