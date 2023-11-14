Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Deputy Executive Director Eng. David Luyimbazi has donated UGX 5,000,000 towards Busoga Royal Wedding.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV is set to tie the knot with Ms. Jovia Mutesi on November 18 at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja North City Division.

Eng. Luyimbazi made the donation to the Katuukiro of Busoga, Dr Joseph Muvawala on Friday.

“I am pleased to offer my contribution towards Busoga Kingdom’s royal wedding,’’ he said while handing over the money to Dr. Muvawala.

On his part, Dr. Muvawala thanked Eng. Luyimbazi for the financial support towards the royal wedding

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope IV, will walk Inebantu Jovia Mutesi down the isle come November 18, 2023 in what will arguably be one of the biggest events in recent years. Events of this magnitude happen once in a lifetime and the current generation is proud to witness one. It is an event that will be talked about for many years to come.

The wedding of the first of all men is no ordinary wedding and Basoga both in the country and abroad as well as friends of Busoga have come up with reckless abandon to mobilize for the king’s wedding.

