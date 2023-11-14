KAMPALA — fireworks Advertising, a communication, sales, and marketing advisory firm that delivers more comprehensive solutions has contributed UGX 43 million towards the upcoming Busoga Kingdom Royal Wedding.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope IV, will walk Inebantu Jovia Mutesi down the isle come November 18, 2023 in what will arguably be one of the biggest events in recent years.

Mr. Walter Wafula, General Manager, brainchild BCW, the Public Relations, Digital and Events division of fireworks Advertising said handed over the donation at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on Monday.

“Today, we are pleased to announce our contribution worth UGX 43 million in in-kind support, towards the upcoming Busoga Kingdom -Royal Wedding of His Majesty, King Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope and Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi,” Mr. Wafula said.

“Culture is an important aspect of any organization and community because it guarantees continuity and success of people and a country. Therefore, our participation in the Royal Wedding is a testament that we respect culture. It’s not just a wedding, it’s a celebration of culture, unity and love for the Kingdom and for Ugandans and we are proud to be part of it. We therefore wish His Majesty and Her Royal Highness, the people of Busoga and Uganda, a successful wedding,” he added.

fireworks Advertising is the Kingdom’s official Royal Wedding communication’s partner and is providing the overall marketing communications strategy and wedding’s awareness and fundraising efforts.

Receiving the agency’s contribution, Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Osman Noor and the Chairman of the Busoga Royal Wedding Central Organising Committee, Owek. Eng Patrick Batumbya thanked fireworks Advertising for supporting the Kingdom in organising The Royal Wedding, through publicity and strategic communications.

Owek. Batumbya, said the money announced is not a small amount, but worth the services extended.

He encouraged the public to support the King as he weds the Queen.

