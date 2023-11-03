Airtel Money Uganda has handed over UGX 265M as the company’s contribution towards the Busoga Royal Wedding.

Japhet Aritho, the Managing Director, Airtel Money, announced the development on Friday at a press conference at Sheraton Hotel in the presence of Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Premier Osman Noor Ahmed, and Ranmal Viram Keshwala, Chairman Keshwala Group of companies.

“Airtel Uganda has received overwhelming support from Busoga Region, and it is during such times that we can reciprocate by taking part in significant occasions like the upcoming Busoga Royal Wedding which is a monumental event in Busoga’s enduring history,” Aritho said.

“Let it remind us that, like the Busoga Kingdom, we can achieve great things when we come together with a shared purpose. We invite you all to join us on this journey in the celebration of love, culture, and unity,” he added..

Mr Noor welcomed the contribution from Airtel Money.

“We want to thank Airtel for that generosity that will go a long way in the history of the kingdom,” he said.

The General public and well-wishers have been encouraged to support the initiative by making their contribution through Airtel Money which offers secure, convenient, accessible, and affordable mobile financial services by dialing 1859# with Airtel Money Merchant code 4360000.

On Thursday, Buganda Kingdom also handed over a cheque of Shs 20m to Busoga Kingdom for the preparations of the royal wedding.

The Katikiro f Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga handedover the cheque to the Katukiro of Busoga Dr.Joseph Muvawala at Bulange Mengo.

The royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi is due on November 18, 2023.

