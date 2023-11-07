KAMPALA – On Tuesday, Uganda woke up to the sad news of the passing on of Mr. Darius Mugoye, second Vice President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform the public, delegates, football family, and other stakeholders of the death of our 2nd FUFA Vice President Mr. Mugoye Darius that occurred this morning Tuesday 7th November 2023 at Mengo Hospital” the statement posted on FUFA’s X account, reads.

His Profile

Muwonge, who was the owner of St. Mary’s FC-playing the Kampala Regional League, served as the Treasurer of Kawempe District Football Association between 2008-2012.

He was the Secretary Zone 9 (now Kampala Region FA) in 2012 until his appointment on the FUFA Executive in 2013.

Mugoye was a delegate in the FUFA Assembly representing Kampala Region FA in 2013.

In 2013, he was voted FUFA 2nd Vice President during the FUFA Assembly held in Jinja.

The Secretary FUFA Licensing Board 2013 also served as Chairman FUFA Competitions Committee 2013 -2017.

Mugoye served as the Chairperson of FUFA Women Adhoc Football committee for all women football competitions in 2015 that oversaw the start of the FUFA Women Elite League (now FUFA Women Super League).

He was voted to represent Kampala Region League clubs in the FUFA Assembly in 2017.

He was chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2019 CECAFA U20 Championship held in Gulu and at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

In 2017, Mugoye served as the Vice Chairman of the FUFA Adhoc Committee that was assigned to bring back football glory days in Northern Uganda.

Has been Chairman of the FUFA SACCO since its inception in 2021.

He headed the FUFA Finance function-appointed during the restructuring of Internal operations of the FUFA Executive by FUFA President in 2022.

In 2022, he was appointed by FUFA President as Head of the FUFA Stakeholders, Strategic Relations and Innovations Committee in 2022 during the restructuring of the Internal operations of the FUFA Executive.

