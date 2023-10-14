GULU – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) recognizes the significant role the arts and creative industry plays in Uganda, are committed to creating an enabling environment that protects and promotes their intellectual property rights. URSB, in collaboration with key stakeholders, organized a meeting to engage artists from Northern Uganda in consultations regarding the amendment of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Law 2006. The consultative meeting sought to gather valuable insights and perspectives from the arts and creative community to ensure that the proposed amendments align with their interests and needs. The consultation processes initiated by URSB are essential in ensuring that the amendments reflect the needs and aspirations of artists.

The meeting that took place at Bomah Hotel in Gulu attracted artists, music producers, book writers, audio-visual producers, film, movie and music stars, music promoters as well as other arts stakeholders from across Northern Uganda. URSB partnered with the Ministry of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, the Uganda Law Reform Commission, Uganda Communications Commission, representatives of Collective Management Organisations, Uganda Musicians’ Association, National Cultural Forum, Uganda National Music Federation to organize the engagement that was used as a platform for artists to share their perspectives, concerns, and suggestions regarding the proposed amendments.

The proposed amendments to the Copyright Law aim to address emerging challenges, provide stronger protection for artists’ intellectual property, and support the growth and sustainability of the creative industry.

Mercy K. Kainobwisho, the Registrar General of URSB said the entity is organizing similar consultative meetings across the country to ensure that all stakeholder interests are covered in regard to the amendment of the copyright law. “These engagements serve as an opportunity for you as artists to network, connect with fellow artists, and explore potential collaborations. By fostering a sense of community and collaboration, we can collectively strengthen the creative industry in Northern Uganda, while ensuring that the copyright law is re-worked to enable you tap into the immense benefits from your craft.” She said. “URSB highly encourages all artists to actively participate in these meetings and contribute their valuable insights. These perspectives will shape the future of the Copyright Law and have a direct impact on the protection and support provided to artists industry in Uganda”. She added.

The over 200 artists had the chance to be taken through a complete overview of the proposed amendments, the rationale behind the amendments and how they seek to address the evolving needs of the industry. The interactive sessions offered artists the opportunity to ask questions, seek clarification, share ideas and engage in discussions with URSB and stakeholders in a bid to ensure that the proposed amendments are comprehensive, practical, and beneficial to the artist community.

URSB and the other partners will incorporate feedback from artists across Uganda into the final draft of the amendments aimed at creating a favorable legal framework that empowers and protects the vibrant arts and creative industry.

