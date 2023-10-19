THE HAGUE – The Inter-regional forum on migration, through Rabat Process Thematic Meeting has announced that Uganda’s Abdallah Kayonde, the Executive Director of Migrant Workers Voice will speak at the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development slated for Friday, October 20, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development (Rabat Process) brings together European and African countries from North, West and Central Africa, as well as the European Commission (EC) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with a view to tackling questions arising from migration issues.

The Rabat Process where Kayonde will share insights into ways to better empower, educate, and employ youth – as well as take steps towards more meaningful youth representation and participation, provides a framework for consultation and coordination; and contributes to meeting the challenges posed by migration; and encourages opportunities for exchange and development.

“We are pleased to invite you to the Thematic Meeting of the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development (Rabat Process) on “Migration, Youth, and Development”, the organizers wrote in a letter to Kayonde.

This meeting will be hosted by The Netherlands, and co-chaired by Nigeria, in the framework of the Moroccan Chairmanship of the Rabat Process.

It will take place in The Hague on 19-20 October 2023 Kayonde will discuss Uganda’s labour and migration status and share insight on the sector, making a strong case for labour mobility of young people and advancing participation and engagement of young migrants.

The Rabat Process Thematic Meeting on Migration, Youth, and Development will bring together around 100 participants from African and European countries for a multi-stakeholder meeting in The Hague, also giving youth organizations and representatives a seat at the table.

Organizers said the meeting seeks to provide a diverse multi-stakeholder platform that is inclusive of youth, in order to engage dialogue to better understand current challenges, best practices, and emerging trends.

“Lessons learned from the debates will be translated into actionable recommendations,” they added.

The meeting will also be an opportunity to examine frameworks and processes from a youth-centric and development lens

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

